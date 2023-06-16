Gwen Stefani has some new music on the horizon.

On Friday, June 16, the No Doubt alum took to Instagram to share an announcement with her 16.2 million followers.

The post features artwork for her upcoming single, “True Babe”, which she revealed will be dropping on Friday, June 23.

Last year, Stefani revealed that she’d been working on a new album — but decided to scrap the entire thing.

“I did go in during the quarantine years and I did write a bunch of songs, like 30+ songs, but I didn’t feel the passion that I’ve wanted to put it out,” she explained in an interview with Forbes.

“I also got married that year and I just wanted to be in the marriage and try not to do so many things at one time and just be realistic that there are only so many things you can do at one time,” she added. “So, I kind put it on the back burner but I also feel like sometimes, I don’t really have much to say or I don’t know if I do — and so, I’m just going to wait and pray about it.”