Gwen Stefani has just dropped her new single, “True Babe”.

Stefani recorded with Swedish producing team Jack & Coke along with Los Angeles-based KThrash, who co-wrote the track with Stefani and songwriter Nicole Rubio.

The No Doubt alum previously announced the single last week via Instagram.

Last year, Stefani revealed that she’d been working on a new album — but decided to scrap the entire thing.

“I did go in during the quarantine years and I did write a bunch of songs, like 30+ songs, but I didn’t feel the passion that I’ve wanted to put it out,” she explained in an interview with Forbes.

“I also got married that year and I just wanted to be in the marriage and try not to do so many things at one time and just be realistic that there are only so many things you can do at one time,” she added. “So, I kind put it on the back burner but I also feel like sometimes, I don’t really have much to say or I don’t know if I do — and so, I’m just going to wait and pray about it.”