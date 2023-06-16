Jason Segel and Ali Wong say comedy is the best way to work through tragedy.

The stars are part of two of Apple TV+’s biggest series on the platform: “Shrinking” and “Beef” – which both manage to blend comedy and drama to effectively tell their stories.

It’s a strategy that Segel has been trying to perfect throughout his career, from his early days on “Freaks and Geeks”.

“I first saw [Segel] on ‘Freaks and Geeks’ on the VHS tapes that my boyfriend at the time’s father bought on eBay,” Wong recalled in an interview with Variety.

READ MORE: Ali Wong Holds Back While Addressing Controversy Over ‘Beef’ Co-Star David Choe’s ‘Really Upsetting’ Behaviour

“I was a kid. I started out acting in high school, then comedy found me. I did ‘How I Met Your Mother’ for nine seasons,” he explained. “At 33, that ended. I felt like, ‘Boy, I used to think I could do anything, and now I just do comedy.’ I had this nagging itch — like, ‘I wonder if I can do other stuff.’”

Following his successful sitcom career, the actor made a hard pivot into drama, to try to experience the other side of the spectrum.

“I did drama for a few years, but I swung really hard in that direction and started to feel like, ‘Let’s try to integrate these things,’” Segel shared. “At the same time, Bill Lawrence called me out of the blue and was like, ‘Hey, I want to make a show. Do you want to do it together?’”

That was how the 43-year-old found himself co-creating “Shrinking” and starring opposite Harrison Ford, where he plays a widowed father dealing with the monotony of his life as a therapist.

Wong agreed that the combination of the two aspects was what helped the show succeed.

READ MORE: Jason Segel Reveals He Was ‘Really Unhappy’ During Final Years Of ‘How I Met Your Mother’

“Some people feel like they need to strip away all of the comedy to prove themselves as a dramatic actor. I like that you didn’t do that,” she praised.

It was only natural for the “How I Met Your Mother” actor who used comedy in real life to deal with song of his most difficult struggles.

“I’ve been through some tough stuff in my life, and I laughed my way through it. Some of the funniest moments were the times I was the most miserable,” he added.

“Shrinking” has been renewed by Apple TV+ for a second season, following its successful season 1 run.