Feel free to call Flavor Flav a Swiftie.

After delighting fans by having a blast at Taylor Swift’s Detroit stop on her Eras Tour, the rapper is sharing his admiration for the pop star.

READ MORE: All The Celebs Who Have Attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

“Before I met Taylor Swift, I’ve always been a big fan of her music,” he told TMZ in a recorded video. Just like I’m a big fan of Christina Aguilera or Gwen Stefani. I love me some Miley Cyrus. You’ll find me at their concerts, too.”

In my RED (Taylor’s Version) Era and makin new friends at #TaylorSwift @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/tyOSDZ2c4M — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) June 9, 2023

“And a lot of people thought it was kinda weird seeing me at a Taylor Swift concert, I guess because of my age. But, you know, when it comes down to music, it has no age. Music don’t have no age,” Flav continued.

“One thing that I always loved about Taylor Swift, her records are real, from her personal experiences,” he added. “Not only that, but she keeps it real with her people. And that’s what makes me a big, big fan of Taylor Swift.”

The rapper also said, “I love me some Taylor Swift, and I know it was a big thing that Flav was at her concert, and you know what that was huge for me. And not only that, I can’t wait till she gets to L.A. You’re gonna find me at that show there, too.”

Adding, “If you all wanna call me a Swiftie, that’s cool. I’m just trying to be swift like Taylor, baby.”

READ MORE: Why Fans Believe Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Is Finally Coming To Canada

Flav also thanked fellow Swifties, including fans at the show who gave him friendship bracelets.

“I have more bracelets than anybody in the world, and it felt good getting all that love from them,” he said.