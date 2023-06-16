Kristen Stewart is shifting gears into screenwriting.

In the latest edition of Interview, the “Twilight” alum speaks with fellow actress Rachel Sennott, of “Shiva Baby” and “Bodies Bodies Bodies”.

During the conversation, Stewart told Sennott, “Me and my girlfriend are also writing something right now.”

Later, she elaborated on the project she’s writing with fiancée Dylan Meyer, an actress, producer and writer whose writing credits include the TV series “Miss 2059” and the features “Moxie” and “XOXO”.

“Me and Dylan are working on a movie that she wrote and I’m starring in,” Stewart revealed.

“It’s a stoner girl comedy, and it’s really f**king stupid. I think you’ll like it,” she continued.

“But the reason I even thought of this is because our producer is our best friend. We’re starting a company. I’ve worked with so many people that I didn’t know and that I didn’t like for so long. It was definitely valuable, but also, f**k that,” she added.