Emilia Clarke’s imposter syndrome was running rife on the set of “Secret Invasion”.

The “Game of Thrones” actress chatted to ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante alongside her co-star Ben Mendelsohn to promote the new series.

A synopsis reads: “Fury and Talos try to stop the Skrulls who have infiltrated the highest spheres of the Marvel Universe,” with the likes of Samuel L. Jackson, Olivia Colman, Cobie Smulders, Kingsley Ben-Adir and more making up the star-studded cast.

Clarke said as Bustamante questioned about how she felt working with so many A-listers: “If I ever thought my imposter syndrome was gone, just join this cast [and] it’s back again.

“Terror, blind terror. Every damn day you’re like, ‘Oh, so today it’s just Samuel L Jackson. Oh, today it’s just Ben Mendelsohn.’ And then I’m like, I’m gonna cry!

“It’s a privilege to be the s**ttest actor in the most magical cast of actors,” Clarke laughed.

As she and Mendelsohn then spoke about bonding because they’re both “big softies,” Clarke said when asked if she can just turn that off when it’s time to get into character: “Yes, that’s how you do it. Because you’re coming from a safe space.

“[If] you’re coming from like a genuine admiration for each other, you’re able to switch into the friction-filled, aggressive relationship that they have, because you can’t do that with someone that you don’t have a rapport with.”

“Secret Invasion” is set to be released on Disney+ June 21.