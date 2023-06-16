Click to share this via email

“The Flash” is raking it in at the box office.

Deadline reports that the latest film DC’s superhero movie franchise has already brought in $9.7M at the box office from Thursday night previews alone.

The figure is higher than initial predictions, and places the film just $300K shy of the preview numbers for Sony’s “Venom”.

Early audience reviews for the film from Comscore/Screen Engine are generally positive, showing 4 stars for general audiences and a 60% recommend score.

The early numbers for the film surpass past DC titles such as “Birds of Prey”, which earned $4M in previews, Jame’s Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad” with $4.1M, “Watchmen” at $4.5M, and “Green Lantern” at $3.3M.

The Ezra Miller-led film is expected to pull in $70M – $75M the opening weekend, though if it follows the box office patterns of “Venom”, it could end up in the range of $80M.

“The Flash” is out in theatres now.