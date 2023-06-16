“The Flash” is raking it in at the box office.
Deadline reports that the latest film DC’s superhero movie franchise has already brought in $9.7M at the box office from Thursday night previews alone.
The figure is higher than initial predictions, and places the film just $300K shy of the preview numbers for Sony’s “Venom”.
READ MORE: Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Pack On The PDA As They Share Sweet Red Carpet Moment At ‘The Flash’ Premiere
Early audience reviews for the film from Comscore/Screen Engine are generally positive, showing 4 stars for general audiences and a 60% recommend score.
The early numbers for the film surpass past DC titles such as “Birds of Prey”, which earned $4M in previews, Jame’s Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad” with $4.1M, “Watchmen” at $4.5M, and “Green Lantern” at $3.3M.
READ MORE: Ezra Miller Makes First Public Appearance In Nearly 2 Years At ‘The Flash’ Photo Call
The Ezra Miller-led film is expected to pull in $70M – $75M the opening weekend, though if it follows the box office patterns of “Venom”, it could end up in the range of $80M.
“The Flash” is out in theatres now.