This new Marvel villain is complicated.

ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante recently sat down with “Secret Invasion” star Kinglsey Ben-Adir about playing the villain Gravik in the Disney+ series.

Gravik is the leader of a radical Skrull faction invading Earth to seize the planet’s resources, but the actor doesn’t agree that he’s the coolest MCU antagonist so far.

“So false. I don’t I don’t want to call him ‘cool.’ Cool was something I was trying to stay away from,” he said, adding, “But if he’s coming across as cool, no judgment.”

Asked how he approached the villainous role, Ben-Adir said, “I started with a blank slate and you build around that. The more I looked into these kinds of characters in real life, these cult leaders and people who are able to influence whole communities of people to do these crazy and atrocious things at times, the more I looked at them, the more I felt like it was something else going on that’s not what they’re saying or what they seem to be.”

He explained how Gravik’s personal history with Nick Fury and Talos have caused his hatred and sparked his actions.

That, the actor said, “just made it a little bit more interesting and complicated.”

Kingsley Ben-Adir as Gravik – Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios

Ben-Adir has also got a lot going on in his career at the moment, with starring in a Marvel series, as well as the upcoming “Barbie”, and a biopic about Bob Marley.

“It feels nice to work, always,” he said. “I always feel really lucky. Sometimes I’m like, ‘Damn, I’m still working. This is nuts.”

He continued, “When I left drama school, for me, I was like, ‘If you can just get a couple jobs a year, if I could make 10 or 15 grand a year from acting,’ that was a success to me. Anything else after that, it’s kind of surreal.”

The actor added, “You do hear actors say it all the time: ‘I’m so grateful. I’m so grateful. I’m so grateful.’ But you do. You genuinely are like, ‘How lucky am I to get to do this?'”

It’s also nice, Ben-Adir said, to “actually start thinking creatively about characters that you enjoy playing or things that interest you.”

Of course, in “Secret Invasion”, Ben-Adir gets to go toe-to-toe with the legendary Samuel L. Jackson.

“He’s a great actor,” Ben-Adir said. “There’s scenes coming that were pages and pages of text, so we had some stuff to really get into. I had a really good time with Sam.

Asked, if he had the ability to shapeshift into anybody else from the cast and live their life for a day, who would it be, the actor instantly answered, “Sam.”

“I want to go on his yacht and cruise around the Caribbean like he does every year,” Ben-Adir explained.