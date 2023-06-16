Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan want people to know that they are “absolutely” in a serious relationship.

Prior to confirming their romance earlier this year, the couple first sparked dating rumours in September 2022, which came as a shock to many given their famous last names — linked to the falling out of the greatest NBA dynasty of all time — Michael Jordan, Marcus’ father, and Scottie Pippen, Larsa’s ex-husband — during their time playing for the Chicago Bulls together.

The couple, who are one of the most unexpected pairings, recently joined Chris Harrison’s “The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever” to address the status of their relationship.

When asked if they’re “in love” and if their relationship “is serious”, Marcus, 32, immediately replied, “Absolutely.”

“Yeah, Yeah,” Larsa, 48, responded to both questions, to which Marcus added: “I would say so. Very much so for real.

“You know the title of our podcast is ‘Separation Anxiety’,” he continued. “We came up with that name because we genuinely experience separation anxiety when we’re not together.”

Harrison went on to address how the 2020 docuseries “The Last Dance” — which follows the Chicago Bulls’ 1997-98 season from start to finish, while also covering the rest of the chapters in Jordan’s remarkable career — had no focus on family. He asked Marcus about his relationship with his father, especially now that he’s dating Larsa.

“I think my relationship with my dad is super tight,” Marcus clarified.

“In regards to ‘The Last Dance’, I think there was a lot of interest and intrigue around the dynamic of the team — the dynamic players and the ownership,” he continued, explaining that the producers and the director “wanted to keep it about what was happening on the court [and] in the front office.

“They actually sent me episodes early,” he noted, “just to make sure, from an authenticity stand point, everything was on point.

“Regarding our relationship today, we just got back from a family trip to Turks and Caicos,” he added. “I see him very frequently.”