Leigh-Anne Pinnock is opening up about dropping her first solo single “Don’t Say Love” after being a member of Little Mix for over a decade.

Pinnock chatted to ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante about being a perfectionist and whether she sees that as more of a gift or a curse.

The musician shared, “A bit of both, to be honest. Like, it’s actually quite annoying sometimes because to me… it might not seem good enough, but then somebody else is like, ‘What are you talking about? This is great.’

“I sometimes feel like I can get in my head. And I think that’s quite natural… I don’t know. It’s such a journey for me. Like I’ve… when I was in the group, I lost so much confidence. And I had this feeling of like, I felt overlooked and undervalued for a very long time.

“And I think that definitely played… I think that was one of the reasons why I did lose so much of my confidence. And I think maybe that’s probably why I am this perfectionist and like, everything has to be perfect and everything has to be a certain way when actually sometimes I need to just step back and calm down.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Pinnock couldn’t believe it as Bustamante pointed out some of the headlines saying her new track was the best solo debut since Beyoncé.

Pinnock insisted, “I mean, what? What are you talking about? Whoa! Like. I’m sorry. I’m speechless. I’m speechless.”

She said of whether hearing things like that meant added pressure, “I don’t think so. The way that I’m navigating this, I’m such a hard worker… it’s just like in me to just graft.

“I’m also a bit of a perfectionist, so I want to keep giving and I just feel like I’ve got so much like, there’s so much fire inside of me.

“Yeah, I don’t know. I just think this is just the beginning. So if anything, it’s just spurred me on and it’s filling me with more confidence, I think.”

Little Mix — also consisting of Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall — were formed on the U.K. version of “The X Factor” in 2011.

Nelson announced her departure in 2020, before the rest of the girls continued performing for a while. They then confirmed they’d be taking a break following “The Confetti Tour”, which concluded in May 2022.