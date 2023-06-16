Tom Sandoval’s cheating scandal may be playing havoc with his personal life, but it’s been pure ratings gold for season of “Vanderpump Rules”.

According to Deadline, the reality show’s latest season has delivered some of Bravo’s biggest viewership numbers ever, even setting a few records along the way.

Deadline reports that more than 115 million hours of the 10th season have been viewed to date via Bravo and Peacock, while the season drew more than 11.4 million total viewers.

READ MORE: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Bombshell: Every Word From The Explosive Last 5 Minutes Of The Reunion

The trio of reunion special reached 6.5 million viewers, while the first reunion special has earned the status of Bravo’s most-watched episode of any series more than nine years, and the most-watched “Vanderpump Rules” episode ever.

Meanwhile, “Vanderpump Rules” ended its 10th season as the the year’s most-watched cable series in the all-important 18-49 demographic.