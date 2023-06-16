Paris Hilton is opening up about her struggle to conceive.

In the latest episode of her podcast “I Am Paris”, the reality star talks with guest, Canadian YouTuber Gigi Gorgeous, about their shared struggles with in vitro fertilization.

Gigi shared how she and spouse Nats Getty plan to have children at some point in the next few years.

“We’re on our IVF journey,” she said. “And I, honestly, personally, always thought that IVF was something that, you go in, whoever’s giving sperm just gives it, and whoever’s giving their eggs just pokes themselves with needles. I thought it was like two weeks, I thought it was so casual.”

Despite warnings from friends that it wasn’t always that easy, and could even take years, Gigi thought that because she and Getty were young and healthy, that they would be fine.

“But I soon found out that my hormone use over the past 10 years has really affected what I’m going to give, and it’s affected my sperm count,” she said, revealing that she’s also off her hormones now.

“It’s so much more intense than people tell you,” she added.

Hilton then opened up about her own experience going through IVF with husband Carter Reum.

“I hate the needles,” she said. “It’s one of the scariest parts.”

She then revealed that she actually went through the IVF process seven times before finally giving birth to son Phoenix in January.

“We just kept getting boys every time,” she added. “And I want both, but I just want a little sister for Phoenix.”