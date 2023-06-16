Margot Robbie takes fans behind-the-scenes in Barbie’s bubblegum pink wonderland.

The Greta Gerwig-directed “Barbie” movie teamed up with Architectural Digest to give a tour of the character’s iconic Dreamhouse in a new video.

Robbie led the tour as the director explained the behind-the-scenes details behind every decision that went into its construction, including picking the perfect shade of pink.

“The is like the product of so many discussions and so many references. I can’t even tell you meetings we’ve had about pink,” she explained as the camera showed the various swatches of colour setup for selection. “I didn’t want it to be so classy that it didn’t… like when I was a little girl I liked the pinkest brightest things.”

From floor to roof, every section of the house was covered in the rosy hue which boasted an open concept that left little for privacy.

“It’s just fun and gorgeous, and it’s see-through so we can see each other,” shared Robbie over footage of the other stars in their houses. “All the Barbies in their own Barbie dreamhouses wake up in the morning and they can wave at each other.”

Even her co-star Ryan Gosling was wowed by the set, despite not owning a dreamhouse of his own.

“Walking into those environments and feeling the kind of artistry and love, the playfulness – it just was so exciting,” he praised.

The “Barbie” movies comes out in theatres on July 21.