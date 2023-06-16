Christine Baumgartner, estranged wife of Kevin Costner, is firing back after his attorneys’ request for order (RFO) that would force to her exit their home.

Costner’s lawyers contend that the their prenup clearly stipulates that in the event of divorce — she filed to end their 18-year marriage in early May — Baumgartner must move out within 30 days of filing a divorce petition. However, his lawyers contend that Baumgartner has refused to leave unless he meets various financial demands.

According to court documents obtained by Insider, Baumgartner’s attorney, John Rydell, says that Costner’s RFO “seeks to kick Christine and their three children out of the house that the children have lived in for their entire lives.”

In his latest legal filing, Rydell writes, “Although the legal basis for Kevin’s request to kick his wife and children out of their home is all but nonexistent, this is still a matter of critical importance for Christine.”

However, Costner and his legal team are reportedly not buying it.

“It’s disingenuous to bring the kids into this. This has nothing to do with the kids. The kids’ foundation is solid. This is all about Christine,” a source told People. “Kevin has gone above and beyond in providing Christine the necessary means to find a suitable place for her to move.”

Previously, a source told People that Costner had fulfilled all the conditions laid out in the prenup — and then some. In fact, Costner has reportedly given her an additional $1 million over and above the figure listed in the prenup.

“He has gone above and beyond what the prenup specified,” said the insider.

Court documents obtained by TMZ indicate that Costner willing to go even further, by contributing a $10,000 advance toward Baumgartner’s moving costs, and $30,000 per month for her rental home.