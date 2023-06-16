Leigh-Anne Pinnock is opening up on whether she wants her twin children to follow in her musical footsteps.

The singer and Little Mix member, who just released her first-ever solo single “Don’t Say Love”, reveals that although she supports whatever her children want to do in the future, she doesn’t want them to face the racism she’s faced.

“I want them to do whatever makes them happy,” Pinnock, 31, told ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante about her twins, whom she and husband André Gray welcomed in August 2021.

“And one thing that I’m going to teach them is that they can do anything,” she continued. “I was lucky to be brought up knowing that nothing will ever hold you back. No matter what you face, like, whether it’s racism, whatever it is, you can do it. You can do this. And you’re not going to let anything like that hold you back.

“That’s the main thing for me to teach them,” she added. “But yeah, I mean, if they wanted to be singers and follow in my footsteps, then yes, I would absolutely love that. But anything, they could do anything.”

The English singer, who’s gearing up to release her debut solo album, said the upcoming project isn’t just for herself.

“It’s for my children [too],” she said. “And I think… When I think about them growing up. I hope that they don’t have to experience some of the things I experienced and some of the things that the Black community are facing now.

“…Everything that I’m speaking up on, ultimately, it is for my children as well as my fans.”