Elliot Page arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., March 27, 2022. Page is set to speak in Toronto following the release of his memoir "Pageboy" next month.

One of the many headline-making anecdotes in Elliot Page’s new memoir Pageboy involves a chapter in the book titled “Famous A**hole at a Party.”

In the chapter, Page describes being approached by a famous actor, described as an “acquaintance,” who told Page, “You aren’t gay. That doesn’t exist. You are just afraid of men,” as reported by People.

The unnamed actor then told Page, “I’m going to f**k you to make you realize you aren’t gay.”

Page recently sat down with ET Canada’s Dallas Dixon, who asked if he’d heard from the actor he wrote about.

“No, I mean, I don’t know if he’s noticed the headlines, but no, I haven’t heard from him,” Page replied.

During the conversation, Dixon also asked Page about the gender dysphoria he experienced while promoting “Juno”, for which he received an Oscar nomination, and how that affects how he views the film in hindsight.

“I think I’m able to separate the making of the movie to the promotional time of the movie.” Page explained.

“So, the actual making of the film was wonderful. It was one of the best filmmaking experiences I’ve ever had. I loved playing that character. The period that came after it, the sort of Hollywood campaign season machine, so to speak, [at that] time I was not happy. That was not a celebratory period for me, and it’s really unfortunate,” he continued.

“Yes, I think there’s certain elements of myself and my queerness that made Juno cool, that made Juno special, that made her connect with audiences and then that all got squashed,” he added. “And the promotion of it, which I think back to. And I just think that’s so… gross.”