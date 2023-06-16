Upon detailing his journey to finding happiness in his new memoir Pageboy, Elliot Page reveals whether he’s swiping right and left on dating apps and searching for a partner in his life.

“Well, I think in many ways I am experiencing a new relationship to love,” Page told ET Canada’s Dallas Dixon, explaining that, in his book, he writes about how he “was very much a relationship-to-relationship person.

READ MORE: Elliot Page On Secret Relationship With Closeted Co-Star: ‘It Wasn’t Sustainable, The Lying, The Anxiety, The Disgust’

“And it didn’t mean that obviously my love and care wasn’t there,” the actor clarified, “but I do think it was a coping mechanism. It was a survival tactic because I did not know how to exist by myself, like I couldn’t. And so I did cling to partners in many ways.”

Page went on to share the “exhilarating feeling” he gets from his new-found outlook on relationships.

READ MORE: Elliot Page Says He Had Sex With ‘Juno’ Co-Star Olivia Thirlby ‘All The Time’ During Filming

“I think the feeling of love, pardon the pun, but it’s transcendent, so to speak. And it does. There’s an escape. And I relied on that heavily,” he explained, adding that, “for the first time in what feels like ever, I’m really able to be alone.

“That’s been similar to being able to sit down and start and write and not be able to stop, like an exhilarating feeling. So I think that’s something I’m focusing on right now,” he shared.

“But, you know, dating and stuff, that’s fun, don’t get me wrong,” Page laughed.