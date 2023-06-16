Following the release of Elliot Page’s memoir PageBoy, the actor reveals why now was the right time to share his story with the world and elaborates on the chapters where he talks about his childhood and his mother, who grew to support his identity.

When ET Canada’s Dallas Dixon asked Page about his decision to release the book now, he replied:

“Gosh. I mean, I suppose as a trans person that does have this platform, it felt like I, you know, should quite frankly, take the opportunity. I know that books, people sharing their stories has drastically helped me and had a profound impact on my life or, you know, helped me, especially as I was first coming out as trans and early transition, still early transition. But you know what I mean?”

The “Umbrella Academy” star “felt like potentially sharing [his] story could maybe connect with people or allow other people to feel a comfort or more [seen].”

As for how Page, 36, feels when he sees himself today, the actor said: “Like I actually never thought possible.

“You know, in the past, I really did struggle to wrap my head around what a future was going to look like. And now I don’t know how to describe it other than the fact that I feel present,” he shared. “I’m just really feeling like myself for the first time. And I’m not consumed with the constant discomfort and thoughts and pain that did not allow me to live my life fully before.”

In Page’s memoir, he reflects on his childhood and talks about private play quite a bit. During our interview, he elaborates on what he was dreaming up as a child.

“Well, I was always unequivocally myself, as I knew myself to be in my imagination. Always a boy,” he told Dallas. “Boy that I was and and knew it so, so deeply. So, I mean, I’d create very elaborate narratives, adventures, love stories. I’d be across the lava floor, you know, writing a love letter, signed love Jason, or like, love Jake or like these sets of names.

“I think it really enabled me to get to exist as who I really was and felt like at the time,” he said, “separate from how everyone else was perceiving me.”

Growing up, Page tried to come out many times to his mom, however, for a long time, she wasn’t having it and brushed it aside. Flash forward to today, she’s in a place where she supports her son.

“I think it was so much about her educating herself, which she’s actively done to learn more about the experience and seeing her kid after struggling so much, feel embodied and happy, and that they’re really living their life and present for the first time,” Page said of his mom’s change of heart. “If anything, my mom feels enormous. Just relief and gratitude that [I’m] in my body and really living my life.”

When it comes to how other parents can support their trans kids, Page offered some advice.

“I hope people could just really try and listen with openness and when you do, [don’t] shame or embarrass your kid,” he said. “That stuff sticks with them for a long time and festers and grows as society adds on top of it.”