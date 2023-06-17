Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are having a baby together! Kourtney announced the big news on Friday night at a Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles. The 44-year-old reality star held up a sign reading, “Travis I’m Pregnant.”

In a video the two both posted on Instagram, Kourtney holds up the sign and waves it in the air. As the crowd cheers, 47-year-old Travis jumps off stage and gives her a kiss.

The couple started dating in January 2021 after being longtime friends and neighbors. They got engaged in October of that year and legally married in May 2022. They then had a stunning ceremony in Italy.

Both Kardashian and Barker have children from previous relationships. Kardashian shares three children — 13-year-old Mason, 10-year-old Penelope and 8-year-old Reign — with her ex, Scott Disick. Meanwhile, Barker has two kids with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler — 19-year-old Landon and 17-year-old Alabama.

A source previously told ET that Kardashian and Barker definitely wanted to have a child of their own together.

“It’s very important – and exciting — to them,” the source said.

In the Kardashian family’s Hulu series, “The Kardashians”, Kardashian and Barker have made it no secret that they are trying to have a baby. At one point, they were shown at a doctor’s office taking steps to have a child together. When a doctor asked them to put a “sample” in a cup, Kardashian closed the door and joked, “We’ll take our mics off. You don’t get the audio.”

They later completed an intense Panchakarma cleanse to increase their chances of creating a healthy embryo. During the pre-cleanse portion of the process, the couple were told not to have sex, consume caffeine, drink alcohol, eat sugar, or exercise in any way.

“It will get all of the toxins that are deep within our tissue out of our bodies to have better quality eggs,” Kardashian explained of the cleanse, which Aaron Rodgers has previously done. “… This is the one thing that we haven’t tried.”

“I’m super grateful Travis is doing this with me. I don’t think I could do it on my own,” she added in a confessional. “I just feel like it’s something we have to do together. We’re making a baby together.”

In a recent episode of “The Kardashians”, she said she wouldn’t be trying any more rounds of IVF. She has opened up in previous seasons of her family’s reality series about exploring the possibility of having a child with Barker through in vitro fertilization, but later discussed the negative impacts the process had on her health.

“It took a toll on me physically. My health is still impacted because it’s hormones and also mentally, it definitely took a toll,” she said. “I think being happy is most important and being a good parent to my kids. We are just embracing whatever is meant to be will be.”

“We would love a baby more than anything,” Kardashian said, later noting, “Whatever’s meant to be. We have a full, blessed life.”

