King Charles III is celebrating his official birthday for the very first time.

While the actual birthday of Britain’s newly crowned king won’t be rolling around until November, People reports that on Saturday he attended the annual Trooping the Colour event, a ceremony that has marked the official birthday of each British monarch for more than 250 years.

Charles was outfitted in the tunic of the Guard of Honour Order, also known as the Welsh Guards, honouring the tradition in which the monarch’s uniform is taken from the regiment whose colour is being trooped.

Britain’s King Charles III, centre, Prince William, left, Prince Edward, centre left, and Princess Anne, right, leave Buckingham Palace to take part in the Trooping The Colour parade, in London, Saturday, June 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

From left: Princess Anne, Prince George, Kate, Princess of Wales, Prince Louis, Prince William, Princess Charlotte, King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, greet the crowd from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Trooping The Colour parade, in London, Saturday, June 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Britain’s King Charles III attends the Trooping The Colour parade, in London, Saturday, June 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) — AP Photo/Alastair Grant

Charles also sported the traditional bearskin hat with Blue Garter Sash, and revived a tradition by riding on horseback during the ceremony; his predecessor, Queen Elizabeth II, last rode during Trooping the Colour back in 1986.

Charles rode a horse named Noble as he embraced his ceremonial role as Colonel in Chief of the seven regiments of the Household Division of the British Army.

Charles’ first Trooping the Colour ceremony as king featured 1,500 soldiers, 300 horses and 400 musicians.

As People noted, Charles first attended the Trooping the Colour ceremony back in 1951, when he was just three years old, which then celebrated the birthday of his grandfather, King George VI.