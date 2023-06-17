The Trooping the Colour may be a ceremony in honour of King Charles III, but it was Prince Louis who had all eyes on him during Saturday’s event!

Kate Middleton and Prince William‘s 5-year-old son was full of funny faces and reactions from the moment he appeared in the carriage alongside his mother, Queen Camilla and siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

(Left-right) Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte during the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, central London, as King Charles III celebrates his first official birthday since becoming sovereign. (Photo by Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images)

Little Louis, who wore red shorts and a blue jacket with a red tie, rode in the horse-drawn coach from Buckingham Palace to the Horse Guards parade, which was lined with royal watchers.