The Trooping the Colour may be a ceremony in honour of King Charles III, but it was Prince Louis who had all eyes on him during Saturday’s event!

Kate Middleton and Prince William‘s 5-year-old son was full of funny faces and reactions from the moment he appeared in the carriage alongside his mother, Queen Camilla and siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

(Left-right) Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte during the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, central London, as King Charles III celebrates his first official birthday since becoming sovereign. (Photo by Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images)
Little Louis, who wore red shorts and a blue jacket with a red tie, rode in the horse-drawn coach from Buckingham Palace to the Horse Guards parade, which was lined with royal watchers.

Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales are seen during Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales walk from a horse drawn carriage during Trooping the Colour at Horse Guards Parade on June 17, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Rob Pinney/Getty Images)
Putting on a show, Louis waved and smiled to the crowd. At one point, Louis held his nose — probably due to the horses at the ceremony. In another sweet moment, fans noticed that Louis was dressed like his big brother, George, who had the same exact jacket and tie combination. Instead of shorts, the 9-year-old future monarch wore pants.

Charlotte, 8, wore a white dress with red accent ties. William and Kate’s kids’ attire was a nod to their new positions as the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Prince Louis of Wales on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)
Prince Louis of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch a fly-past of aircraft by the Royal Air Force during Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Prince Louis of Wales watches the fly-past on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Louis had some more fun as he joined his family, including King Charles III and Queen Camilla, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the flypast. During the final part of the day’s celebrations, Louis made some silly faces, threw up his hands in excitement and at one point, covered his ears as he stood in front of the crowd.

In May, Louis had some fun as he stepped out with William, Kate, George and Charlotte during his first official engagement where he showed off his archery skills and ate marshmallows.

Prior, Louis turned heads the same weekend at his grandfather’s coronation celebration.

Louis made headlines back in June 2022 at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for the late Queen Elizabeth II, sticking his tongue out, shouting, and making silly faces during multiple public appearances.

