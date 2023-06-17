If Arnold Schwarzenegger weren’t constitutionally barred from entering the race, he’d be the next president of the United States.

That’s the contention that the “FUBAR” star made during a recent sit-down with CNN’s “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace”.

“The Constitution says that the president has to be a natural born U.S. citizen. If not for that, would you have run for president?” host Chris Wallace asked Schwarzenegger at one point in the conversation.

READ MORE: Arnold Schwarzenegger Remembers ‘Embarrassing’ Box Office Bomb ‘The Last Action Hero’: ‘I Didn’t Want To See Anyone For A Week’

“Well, yes, of course,” Schwarzenegger replied.

“I mean, I think the field was wide open in 2016. And I think the field is open right now,” he continued.

“I mean, think about it right now,” Schwarzenegger added. “I mean, who is there that is really a person that can bring everyone together? Who is there today that people say okay, he’s not too old or he’s not too this or too that, or is that because it’s now a question about who do you vote against rather than who do you vote for?”

READ MORE: Arnold Schwarzenegger Shares Regret Over Groping Allegations: ‘It Was Bulls**t… Forget All The Excuses’

“You’re saying you would run for president in 2024?” Wallace asked.

“Absolutely,” Schwarzenegger insisted. “Put me in because it’s, look — it’s a no brainer. I see so clearly how I could win that that election.”

Schwarzenegger pointed to his successful run for governor of California, where he served two terms.

“I mean, it’s like me and California, when I was running for governor,” he explained.

READ MORE: Arnold Schwarzenegger Admits Maria Shriver Was ‘Crushed’ When He Came Clean About Affair: ‘I Thought My Heart Stopped’

“It was clear that people are looking for some new answer, not a right wing or left wing, but someone that can bring the nation together and doesn’t see the other party as the enemy…There’s just so many things that need to be done. And can be done. And what makes it so wonderful is because it’s doable. It’s all doable, or at least it’s just people coming together and say yes, we can do it.”

Schwarzenegger’s remarks can be seen in the video above, just after the one-minute mark.