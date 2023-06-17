Lady Gaga has been maintaining an uncharacteristically low profile in recent months, having wrapped her role on the “Joker” sequel while gearing up for what’s next.

On Friday, June 16, she took to Instagram to offer a long-awaited update to fans.

“I wanted to share a more personal moment with you today, I know I haven’t been doing a lot of that lately and some of you are really longing for me to share more of my artistic process,” she began.

READ MORE: Zazie Beetz On ‘Joker’ Sequel’s ‘Unexpected’ Musical Components And Lady Gaga’s ‘Welcoming’ Presence

“I’ve been experiencing my creativity ever since last summer in a really special and private way — I wrote and produced music for a special project, I prepared for months developing my character for Joker, I filmed Joker for many months (a very introspective time), I have been running my start-up Haus Labs, doing philanthropic work, and additionally have been working on The Chromatica Ball film edit,” she continued, revealing that a concert film documenting her 2022 tour is in the works.

“I can say for the first time in many years that my love of making art, music, fashion, and supporting community has never been more fulfilling,” Gaga wrote.

READ MORE: Lady Gaga Wraps Shoot For ‘Joker’ Sequel, Shares Intense Pic From The Set

“I may not be sharing as much of myself online as I have in the past, but I hope you know this time to myself has been extremely healing and recharging for my heart, mind, body, and creativity — to create within myself and to have a personal life that’s just for me,” she added.

“I’m sure that may feel different because I haven’t always been so private (I bet that will make some of you laugh)—but I LOVE my fans, my little monsters, so much and that will never change. I can’t even begin to describe how much our global community inspires me every day to bring as much joy as I can to your lives,” she shared.

READ MORE: Why Lady Gaga Has Recently Been ‘Laying Low’

“Here’s a photo of my working on The Chromatica Ball film edit (that’s a frame from the film behind me)—I can’t WAIT for you to experience it. Thank you for being willing to grow with me so that I can change and transform with the community I love so much. I hope you love all the things I’ve been creating for you and I hope this is a small reminder to you of my deep passion and commitment to art,” she concluded, punctuating her comment with a heart emoji.