On Friday, it was reported that Spotify cut ties with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, kiboshing the royals’ $20-million podcast deal with the music streaming service after just 12 episodes of Markle’s “Archetypes” podcast were produced.

Fellow podcaster Bill Simmons — who’s also Spotify’s Head of Podcast Innovation and Monetization after selling his podcast, “The Ringer”, to the company for a reported $250 million — is no fan of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and made his opinion crystal clear during a recent edition of “The Bill Simmons Podcast”.

“The f**king grifters. That’s the podcast we shoulda launched with them,” Simmons said, addressing Spotify cancelling its deal with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

According to Simmons, he’s dealt with Harry personally, and teased a great story he had to tell.

“I gotta get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea,” Simmons said. “It’s one of my best stories.”

This isn’t the first time that Simmons has blasted the Sussexes.

Back in January, he went on a tirade about Harry, claiming that found it embarrassing to be on the same streaming service as him.

“Shoot this guy to the sun. I’m so tired of this guy. What does he bring to the table? He just whines about s**t and keeps giving interviews. Who gives a s**t? Who cares about your life? You weren’t even the favourite son,” Simmons said.

“I can’t stand him. So tired. I’m so embarrassed I f**king have to share Spotify with him, the guy sucks,” he continued.

“It’s embarassing that he’s on our platform,” Simmons went on.

“What does he do? What’s your talent? Why are we listening to you? So you were born into the royal family and then you left,” Simmons said.

“You live in f**king Montecito and you just sell documentaries and podcasts and nobody cares what you have to say about anything unless you talk about the royal family and you just complain about them,” he added. “He’s got a book? What did he write a book about? Honestly, he’s the worst.”