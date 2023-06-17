Vanessa Bryant is carrying on the legacies of her late husband, Kobe, and daughter, Gianna Bryant.

On Friday, she unveiled a revamped basketball court dedicated to the memories of the NBA legend and middle school basketball player — who died in a helicopter crash in January 2020 — in California’s Wilson Park.

The Compton court was opened by the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation (MMSF), in collaboration with BodyArmor — a premium sports drink company. It also features murals of the late father and daughter, including one of them side by side alongside the word “forever.”

Photo: Instagram/ @VanessaBryant

“LOS ANGELES Thank you for showing up and showing out for our exclusive court reopening at Wilson Park in honour of Kobe and Gianna. Special thanks to artist @sloe_motions for the incredible mural & @lisaleslie and @traeyoung for being a big part of this special occasion,” Vanessa, 41, captioned an Instagram post, thanking former WNBA center, Lisa Leslie, and Atlanta Hawks point guard, Trae Young, who both attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony with her.

Photo: Instagram/ @VanessaBryant

Photo: Instagram/ @VanessaBryant

“To our donors – you made this happen. Every single dollar you’ve donated and merch you’ve purchased from the foundation goes toward our mission of creating positive impact for underserved athletes and boys & girls in sports,” she continued. “@drinkbodyarmor, you couldn’t be a more amazing partner. Stay tuned for the next court launch. #PlayGigisWay #MambaForever.”

So far, both BodyArmor and MMSF have pledged $24 million “to assist with access to youth sports, with courts already unveiled in Chicago, Detroit, Philadelphia, Dallas, Washington D.C., Atlanta and Phoenix,” as per a release obtained by People.

Photo: Instagram/ @VanessaBryant

Photo: Instagram/ @VanessaBryant

“Growing up idolizing Kobe … it was an honour for me to be in his presence,” Young said, per the Los Angeles Daily News. “I’m excited and honoured to be a part of this. I remember being a part of certain courts and just being able to get better at my game on these courts.”

Vanessa added that “for years we’ve been trying to build a basketball court in a public space in L.A. and we’re so thankful to council member [Andre] Spicer and Mayor [Emma] Sharif for allowing us to be included in your community.”

Earlier this year, Vanessa and Kobe’s eldest daughter Natalia Bryant, 20, honoured her late father, calling him the “MVP of girl dads” while delivering an emotional speech at the iconic Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, where she and her family unveiled Kobe’s handprints.

“Being his daughter is one of the greatest joys of my life,” she said, “and I hope to continue to embody and cherish the many lessons he has taught me.”