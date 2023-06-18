It’s Father’s Day, and what better time than today to spend some quality time with the father figure in your life, watching a favourite film? Whether laughing along to a teen comedy or following along the adventures of a father-daughter or father-son storyline, you won’t go wrong by screening one of these five flicks or series.
‘FUBAR’
In this new comedy series, Arnold Schwarzenegger is the No. 1 dad. His character — Luke, a CIA operative on the verge of retirement — is forced to go back into the field for one last job, where he discovers that his daughter (Monica Barbaro) also secretly works for the CIA. Together, they embark on an undercover mission that turns into a dysfunctional family affair.
“FUBAR” season 1 is available to stream on Netflix.
‘The Adam Project’
In this feel-good 2022 sci-fi/drama, a time-traveling pilot (Ryan Reynolds) teams up with his younger self (Walker Scobell) and his late father (Mark Ruffalo) to come to terms with his past while saving the future.
“The Adam Project” is available to stream on Netflix.
‘The Day After Tomorrow’
This 2004 action/sci-fi sees climatologist Jack Hall (Dennis Quaid) set out on a daring trek from Washington, D.C. to New York City by foot to reach his son (Jake Gyllenhaal), who is “trapped in the cross-hairs of a sudden international storm which plunges the planet into a new Ice Age,” as per IMDb.
“The Day After Tomorrow” can be streamed on Disney+.
’17 Again’
Nearing a midlife crisis, Mike O’Donnell (Matthew Perry) — a former high-school basketball star who threw away his bright future to marry his girlfriend and raise their child — wishes he could have a do-over in life, 20 years later, upon his failed marriage, his kids thinking he’s a loser, and his unpromising job. He gets a chance to change his life — and befriend his children — when he’s miraculously transformed into a teenager (Zac Efron) in this 2009 comedy. However, as he attempts to fix his past, Mike may be jeopardizing his present and future.
“17 Again” is available to stream on Netflix.
‘The Incredibles’ & ‘Incredibles 2’
In this beloved animated family/adventure franchise, a family of undercover superheroes, who are trying to lead a quiet suburban life, are forced into action to save the world in the first instalment (2004). Flash forward to 2018, the Incredibles family take on a new mission involving a change in family roles —Bob Parr (a.k.a. Mr. Incredible, voiced by Craig T. Nelson) must manage the house while his wife Helen (Elastigirl, voiced by Holly Hunter) goes out to save the world.
Both “The Incredibles” and “Incredibles 2” can be streamed on Disney+.