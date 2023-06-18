‘The Adam Project’

Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo and Walker Scobell star in “The Adam Project”- Photo: Netflix © 2022

In this feel-good 2022 sci-fi/drama, a time-traveling pilot (Ryan Reynolds) teams up with his younger self (Walker Scobell) and his late father (Mark Ruffalo) to come to terms with his past while saving the future.

“The Adam Project” is available to stream on Netflix.