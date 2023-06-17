Tom Holland and Zendaya have the internet drooling over their recent ice cream date.

The fan-favourite couple were spotted on a romantic stroll in London on Friday, and, in photos shared to Twitter, the “Euphoria” star, 26, was seen feeding her boyfriend, 27, a spoon of ice cream.

Zendaya and Tom Holland in London. pic.twitter.com/Ckj87gctBp — @21metgala (@21metgala) June 16, 2023

The pair took their dog for a walk in the park and were dressed causally for the outing, with Zendaya donning all-black athletic wear and Tom — who held on to the pup’s leash — rocking a pink graphic T-shirt, blue jeans and a baseball cap. The adorable couple matched as they both opted for white sneakers.

Zendaya and Tom Holland in London. pic.twitter.com/k3OD9sbEhc — @21metgala (@21metgala) June 16, 2023

“I swear they get even more cute each time i see them,” one fan wrote on Twitter, while another needed a moment to “take in the cuteness.”

The sweet outing comes two days after Tom and Zendaya visited London’s Soho Place to watch the Brokeback Mountain play, starring Lucas Hedges and Zendaya’s “Challengers” co-star Mike Faist.

In a video uploaded to Twitter, the two are seen leaving the theatre hand-in-hand Wednesday evening before getting into a vehicle together.

Taylor Swift’s ex, Joe Alwyn, was also in attendance for the performance, seemingly supporting Hedges, whom he co-starred with in 2018’s “Boy Erased”.