“Bridgerton” is giving fans a sneak peek of season 3, including the romance between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

On Saturday during Netflix’s Tudum global fan event in Sao Paulo, Brazil, the streamer unveiled the first official photos from the anticipated new season, which centres on Penelope and Colin’s relationship.

Two of the pics tease their romance, with one image showing the pair glancing at each other and another capturing them getting close. The last two solo shots see Penelope and Colin pondering.

Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in episode 302 of “Bridgerton”. — Photo: Liam Daniel/Netflix

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in episode 302 of “Bridgerton”. — Photo: Laurence Cendrowicz/Netflix

Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton in episode 301 of “Bridgerton”. — Photo: Liam Daniel/Netflix

The upcoming third season is loosely based on “Bridgerton” author Julia Quinn’s fourth novel, Romancing Mister Bridgerton, putting the spotlight on Penelope — who also serves as the town’s mysterious gossip expert, Lady Whistledown — and Colin’s love story.

Season 3 “finds Penelope giving up on her long-held crush on Colin after hearing his disparaging words about her last season. She has, however, decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly,” as per the official synopsis obtained by ET.

“Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he’s disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly.

“Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise, who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope’s growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret.”

Do contain your excitement. Your first look at Bridgerton Season 3 has arrived. #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/m5icMZACvM — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) June 17, 2023

Claudia Jessie, who plays Eloise, previously shared her take on how the Lady Whistledown revelation will impact her character and her broken friendship with Penelope moving forward.

“I think she’ll be a good friend. That’s what I think [she] always will be. I think she’ll be a loyal friend [who] didn’t tell anyone,” Jessie told ET in March 2022. “I mean, they might match scars but I don’t think she will. I think she’ll be furious, but then be really respectful and not say anything. I don’t think she’ll want to ruin Penelope.

“I hope that they are able to sort out their friendship as soon as possible, because I’ll find that me and Nicola, we’re never going to be able to be together again. And so I think that I’d like her to continue to explore that. What we see in season 2 really explores different ways of thinking and different groups of people, different parts of society,” the actress continued. “I’d love to see that expand for her, to get more political. She’s young, she’s really intelligent and she’s very quick, so I think she’s the perfect person to do that with. I’d really like to continue to explore intellectual writings, things like that.”

As for Coughlan, she offered a different take on her character.

“I do want her to find love and I don’t want her to stop writing Whistledown,” she said. “I want her to have everything.”

Back in September, season 3’s first episode title was revealed at Netflix’s virtual Tudum event.

“Out of the Shadows” is directed by Tricia Brock and written by new showrunner Jess Brownell, who takes over for Chris Van Dusen.

The first two seasons of “Bridgerton” are available to stream on Netflix.