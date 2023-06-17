Lily Collins dropped some juicy teasers about the upcoming new season of “Emily In Paris”.

Although filming for season 4 is currently delayed due to the ongoing writers’ strike, the actress is keeping fans on their toes by sharing what they can expect when the cast and crew eventually head to set.

“We are getting ready for season 4 of ‘Emily in Paris’ and are so excited to see what’s next for Emily,” the actress and producer began in a new video released during Netflix’s Tudum fan event in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Saturday. “It’s safe to say we ended on a dramatic note last season, and surprise! It does not end there.”

Collins acknowledged that “answers” will be provided for all of season 3’s big cliffhangers, including whether Emily and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) finally choose to be together.

Before the video concluded, she also teased a new European destination that Emily will travel to next season.

“What I can tell is we have more fun, more fashion and of course, more drama in store for you all,” she hinted. “Emily is going to have to decide if everything she’s ever wanted is really what she needs and while Emily’s heart will always remain true to Paris, her life takes some unexpected twists this season. Don’t be surprised to find her on a Roman holiday.”

Ciao Roma! See you soon.

The first three seasons of “Emily in Paris” can be streamed on Netflix.