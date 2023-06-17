Joe Goldberg has a lot to contend with in the upcoming fifth and final season of “You”.

Netflix dropped a 40-second teaser video during its Tudum fan event in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Saturday, where Penn Badgley hinted that familiar faces from Joe’s past will return to wreak havoc on his life.

“You’re considering what, or should I say who Joe will come up against as he finally returns to New York. Though I can’t say who just yet, we know there are many loose ends from Joe’s past,” Badgley said in the video, amid flashes of past characters such as Marienne (Tati Gabrielle), Dr. Nicky (John Stamos), Ellie (Jenna Ortega), Cary (Travis Van Winkle) and Sherry (Shalita Grant), among a few other key players. “Question is, who are you?”

“Truly, to all the fans over all the years. Thank you. We would not be here without you,” he said, before inviting viewers to the bookstore Joe considered a second home. “I’ll see you at Mooney’s.”

Badgley broke down Joe’s homecoming at the end of season 4, hinting that the bevy of monetary and logistical resources he finds himself with is only going to make his next quest even easier to accomplish.

“Well, clearly he’s back home in New York… But now he’s sort of got unlimited resources. He actually has the power he’s not had,” Badgley told ET in March. “With Love and the Quinn family, he had power but he didn’t want it. He didn’t want to take it. He didn’t want — the family didn’t really want to give it to him. I think now, he’s really embracing his lower nature. He’s letting the animal take over the human basically. He’s letting the predator take over his heart.”

The 36-year-old actor theorized what this might mean for Joe moving forward. “He’s probably going to be quite unhinged,” he speculated.

With Nadia (Amy-Leigh Hickman) and Marienne still being out there in the world and knowing what he’s done leads Badgley to believe season 5 could be about revenge.

“It’s true, yeah. I mean, honestly, it’s a question for the writers,” Badgley said. “I will say [executive producer] Greg Berlanti pitched me on an end and I thought it was brilliant. I can’t tell you what it is. He pitched it to me like a year and a half ago before I knew [season 4] was happening. He also told me how he thought it would end in season 5 and I thought, ‘Yeah, that’s great.'”

The first four seasons of “You” are streaming now on Netflix.

