On Friday night, Dean McDermott issued a statement via Instagram announcing that he and wife Tori Spelling were separating, ending their 17-year marriage.

However, a source close to the couple insists that the two haven’t actually split, while McDermott deleted the Instagram message hours after posting it.

READ MORE: Tori Spelling And Dean McDermott Split After 17 Years

“It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own,” McDermott wrote in the since-deleted post.

“We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time,” he added. “We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness. 🙏.”

READ MORE: Tori Spelling Explains Why Dean McDermott Isn’t In This Year’s Family Christmas Card

However, a source tells Us Weekly that, despite what McDermott initially wrote, the marriage remains intact.

“Tori and Dean are not getting a divorce,” the “insider” told the outlet. “Tori and Dean have been better than ever” in recent months.

They’ve had their ups and downs like any couple, but [they] have continued working on their marriage through couple’s counselling,” the source added. “They love each other and are not going to split.”

READ MORE: Tori Spelling And Dean McDermott Are ‘Very Much Struggling’ In Their Marriage, Source Says

Spelling and McDermott share five children: Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6; McDermott is also father to son Jack, 24, from his first marriage to Canadian television host Mary Jo Eustace.

Back in November, a source told ET that the two were “very much struggling” with their relationship.

“Tori and Dean do things as a family for the sake of their kids and live in the same house but sleep in separate rooms,” the source said. “Tori is more vocal about what goes on between them, and Dean is just completely checked out.”

READ MORE: Tori Spelling Avoids Questions About Status Of Relationship With Dean McDermott

According to the source, McDermott’s cheating has created a rift that they’ve found difficult to overcome.

“Dean has been caught in so many lies and infidelities over the years and Tori is just over it,” the source said. “Dean does not want to get divorced because of financial reasons, and Tori doesn’t want to for the sake of their family.”

The source added: “Tori isn’t dating anyone else, and they are trying to figure out the next steps.”

READ MORE: Tori Spelling Responds To Rumours That She And Dean McDermott Are Having Issues, Sleeping In Separate Bedrooms

Spelling has yet to comment on McDermott’s post.