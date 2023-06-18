William, the Prince of Wales, sits with his children Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George, right, Saturday June 17, 2023, ahead of Father's Day.

Prince William is celebrating Father’s Day with the release of a new portrait of himself and his three children.

In the photo, the Prince of Wales is seen smiling while huddling up with his progeny: Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

The photo was taken in a wooden summer house situated within the gardens of Frogmore House on the royal family’s Windsor estate.

The pic also features a sweet connection to William’s late grandmother: the bench upon which he and his children are seated was a gift to the Queen to mark her 90th birthday, presented to her by then-First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon.