Prince William is celebrating Father’s Day with the release of a new portrait of himself and his three children.
In the photo, the Prince of Wales is seen smiling while huddling up with his progeny: Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.
The photo was taken in a wooden summer house situated within the gardens of Frogmore House on the royal family’s Windsor estate.
The pic also features a sweet connection to William’s late grandmother: the bench upon which he and his children are seated was a gift to the Queen to mark her 90th birthday, presented to her by then-First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon.
