Netflix has dropped a new teaser for its anticipated live-action adaptation of “Avatar: The Last Airbender”.

The brief (just 56 seconds) teaser features symbols representing the four elements, air, fire, water and earth, and was debuted during Netflix’s Tudum event in Stockholm, Sweden this weekend.

In addition, the streamer debuted first-look images from the show of Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, and Dallas Liu as Zuko.

Gordon Cormier as Aang. Cr. Robert Falconer/Netflix © 2023 — Photo: Robert Falconer/Netflix © 2023

Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko. Cr. Robert Falconer/Netflix © 2023

Ian Ousley as Sokka. Cr. Robert Falconer/Netflix © 2023

Kiawentiio as Katara. Cr. Robert Falconer/Netflix © 2023

Other members of the cast include George Takei, Amber Midthunder, Danny Pudi, Daniel Dae Kim, Arden Cho and Randall Duk Kim.

“The series will be an authentic adaptation of the award-winning and beloved Nickelodeon animated series ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ reimagined as a live-action adventure,” reads Netflix’s synopsis of the upcoming series, with Albert Kim (“Sleepy Hollow”, “Nikita”) serving as showrunner, executive producer, and writer. In addition, Dan Lin (“The Lego Movie”, “Aladdin”), Lindsey Liberatore (“Walker”) and Michael Goi (“Swamp Thing”, “American Horror Story”) are also exec producers, while Goi, Roseanne Liang (also a co-executive producer), Jabbar Raisani and Jet Wilkinson direct.

“We’ll be expanding and growing the world, and there will be surprises for existing fans and those new to the tale,” said showrunner Albert Kim wrote in a blog post for Netflix.

“But throughout this process, our byword has been ‘authenticity.’ To the story. To the characters. To the cultural influences. Authenticity is what keeps us going, both in front of the camera and behind it, which is why we’ve assembled a team unlike any seen before — a group of talented and passionate artists who are working around the clock to bring this rich and incredibly beautiful world to life,” he added.

“Avatar: The Last Airbender” is scheduled to premiere in 2024.