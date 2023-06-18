Click to share this via email

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian GQ's Annual Men of the Year Party, West Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA - 17 Nov 2022

Kourtney Kardashian is showcasing her baby belly after revealing her pregnancy with husband Travis Barker.

The 44-year-old reality star announced the big news on Friday night at a Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles, where she held up a sign reading, “Travis I’m Pregnant.”

On Sunday, Kardashian took to Instagram to share the first photos of her blossoming baby bump.

“Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God’s blessing and plan,” she wrote.

The photos see Barker pretending to play drums on his wife’s tummy and sweetly kissing her bump.

The couple started dating in January 2021 after being longtime friends and neighbours. They got engaged in October of that year and legally married in May 2022. They then had a stunning ceremony in Italy.

Both Kardashian and Barker have children from previous relationships. Kardashian shares three children — 13-year-old Mason, 10-year-old Penelope and 8-year-old Reign — with her ex, Scott Disick. Meanwhile, Barker has two kids with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler — 19-year-old Landon and 17-year-old Alabama.