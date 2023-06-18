Meghan Markle is reportedly on the cusp of signing a “major deal” with French couture house Dior.

According to the Daily Mail, the Duchess of Sussex has signed with heavyweight Hollywood talent agency William Morris Endeavor (WME), headed by uber-agent Ari Emanuel, to rebrand her image following Spotify cutting ties with Markle and husband Prince Harry, and cancelling her “Archetypes” podcast after just a single 12-episode season.

The “mega-bucks” deal, reported the Mail, would see Markle become one of Dior’s “faces,” joining the likes of Rihanna, Jennifer Lawrence and Charlize Theron.

“Meghan is all anyone is talking about,” a source — described as “a prominent Beverly Hills socialite” — told the Mail.

“There have been rumours for weeks that she’s about to sign a deal with Dior which has put the gossip mill into overdrive,” the source added. “If she pulls that off, then no one will remember that her silly little podcast got cancelled after one season.”

In addition to the Spotify deal’s implosion, rumour also has it that Netflix is conducting an “ongoing review” of its $100-million deal with the Sussexes.

“We knew the Spotify announcement was coming,” a source at NME said. “It might be a shock to everyone else but we’ve been working on the rebranding of Meghan for weeks. Ari is the best in the business when it comes to corporate deals and making money. He’s excited to be representing Meghan and has thrown all his energy into it. The offers have been pouring in, including from other podcast platforms.”

According to the NME source, “These guys were already on a war footing because they knew the Spotify announcement was coming. Ari will have a strategic and tactical battle plan in place to link her with sophisticated brand partners, like Dior.”

In fact, the source indicated that Markle has been making conscious efforts to separate herself from Harry, from a PR perspective, in order to lay the groundwork for establishing her own standalone brand.

“This is an opportunity to distance Meghan from the negativity of the past. It’s no accident that she didn’t go to the coronation, that she didn’t show up in London alongside Prince Harry when he was in court recently,” the source added. “Meghan is wise to distance herself from her husband’s toxic dramas. This is a woman who constantly moves forward. This is about building a global brand. There will be some big deals announced soon.”