King Charles is celebrating Father’s Day 2023 with a sweet throwback photo featuring both of his sons.

On Sunday, a post was shared to the royal family’s Instagram page in honour of the special occasion.

“To Dads everywhere, we wish you a special Father’s Day today,” read the caption.

The post featured an image of the King exploring Balmoral Estate in Scotland with his young sons, Harry and William.

The late Prince Philip and Queen Camilla’s late father, Bruce Shand, were also included in the carousel of photographs.

The post comes just a day after Charles’ first Trooping the Colour ceremony as King, which Harry and his wife Meghan Markle did not attend.