Big Pokey (aka Melvin Powell) has passed away at age 45.

The Houston rapper was performing on stage in Beaumont, Texas on Saturday, when he collapsed suddenly on stage.

Video footage shows the artist falling on his back mid performance.

A nurse in the crowd administered CPR and Big Pokey was rushed to hospital, however, he died shortly after.

According to Deadline, a cause of death has not yet been determined.

The “Sittin’ Sideways” rapper was a founding member of the group Screw up Click.

Big Pokey’s representatives confirmed his death to Deadline in a statement which said, “Big Pokey passed away … He was well loved by his family, his friends, and his loyal fans. In the coming days, we will release information about his celebration of life and how the public can pay their respects. We ask that you respect his family and their privacy during this difficult time. Big Pokey will forever be ‘The Hardest Pit in the Litter!’”