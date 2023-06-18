Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s exes are weighing in following news of Kourtney’s pregnancy.

The Lemme founder announced that she and Travis are expecting their first child together during the drummer’s Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles Friday. Kourtney stood in the front row holding a sign that read, “Travis I’m Pregnant” a callback to a moment from Blink’s “All The Small Things” video. After catching wind of the sign, Travis hopped off stage and gave his wife a kiss.

Following the news, a source told ET that Scott Disick, who shares three children, Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, with the reality star, is being as supportive as he can.

“Scott is being as supportive as possible while also trying to take care of himself,” the source noted of Scott, who was with Kourtney for nearly a decade before the pair decided to call it quits in 2015. “It stings a little and he will always have love for Kourtney, but at the same time he is also happy and excited for her. He wants to continue to move on and focus on his own personal life.”

Travis’ ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, who shares Alabama, 19, and Landon, 17, with the rocker told ET, “I’m very excited for them. Hope they have a great experience bringing in a new life to the world.”

While she is excited for the pair, Moakler, who was married to Travis until 2008, admitted that she’s known about the pregnancy long before “The Kardashians” star went public with the news. Responding to a comment on one of her latest Instagram posts, the former Miss USA contestant said it’s not “new news” to her.

“I’ve known for weeks this is not new news to me ❤️,” she wrote in reply to a fan who asked her opinion on the pregnancy.

The new addition will be Kourtney’s fourth child and Travis’ third. Travis has also served as a stepdad to Moakler’s daughter, Atiana, 24, whom she shares with ex, Oscar De La Hoya.

Following the pregnancy announcement, a source told ET that Kourtney, 44, and Travis, 47, meanwhile, are on “cloud nine.”

“Kourtney and Travis are on cloud nine. This pregnancy is beyond Kourtney’s wildest dreams. Kourtney and Travis feel like this is one of the most magical things to happen to them and a complete miracle,” the source shared. “They are so thrilled and can’t wait to experience this pregnancy together, bring a baby into the world as a unit, and expand and grow their families.”

As the Barker crew expands, the Kardashian family couldn’t be happier for the couple.

“Kris and all of Kourtney’s family is elated for them and the kids on both sides are excited,” the source added. “Everyone knows how much Kourtney and Travis wanted this and are very happy.”

Kourtney’s sisters Kim and Khloé have also shared their excitement on social media, as well as Travis’ daughter Alabama.

“Congrats!! We’re having a Kravis baby!,” Kim wrote in an Instagram Story post on Saturday.

“Congratulations, my cuties!!! My baby is having a baby!!!!!!!!,” Khloé wrote over the video of Kourtney with her sign. “I love you and baby soooooo much.”

As for Alabama, the teen posted her own Instagram Story on Saturday, captioning it, “Baby #7.”

Kourtney also shared a look at her growing baby bump on Instagram Sunday, telling fans she’s “overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God’s blessing and plan.”

Kourtney and Travis, who tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in Italy last year, have been open about having a child together, and spoke often about it on the Kardashian family’s Hulu series, where they documented their journey with IVF.

“We would love a baby more than anything,” Kourtney said at the time, later noting, “Whatever’s meant to be. We have a full, blessed life.”

