A big congratulations are in order for Brody Jenner and girlfriend Tia Blanco.

The couple, who are expecting their first child together, announced their engagement on Sunday.

READ MORE: Brody Jenner Is ‘Thrilled’ To Reveal Sex Of Baby, Shares Exciting Videos

Jenner, 39, took to Instagram to share a video of the moment he proposed to the 26-year-old surfer.

“Can’t wait to love you forever 💍,” he wrote in his caption.

“I just want to thank you all for coming here. Really appreciate it. Love you all,” Jenner gushes in the clip.

“Wait, one more thing, one more thing,” he adds, before getting down on one knee.

Jenner’s half-sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, were among those who “liked” the post.

“The Hills” alum has been dating Blanco since April 2022.

Jenner was previously married to Kaitlynn Carter from 2018 to 2019.