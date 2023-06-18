Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Brianne Howey has welcomed her first child with husband Matt Ziering.

The star of Netflix’s “Ginny and Georgia” took to Instagram to share the adorable news on Sunday, June 18.

READ MORE: ‘Ginny and Georgia’ Star Brianne Howey Pregnant With First Child

“ My whole world just got a whole lot sweeter. And smaller. Welcome my little love,” gushed the 34-year-old actress, while sharing a photo of the tIny tot.

READ MORE: ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Star Brianne Howey Marries Matt Ziering In Palos Verdes

The former “Batwoman” star accepted Ziering’s hand in marriage on Jul. 24, 2021.

Announcing her pregnancy with a baby bump pic back in March, Howey wrote, “My forever new +1.”