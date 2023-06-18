Cue the music because Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd have news worth dancing about.

The “Dancing With the Stars” pros have officially welcomed their second child. Chmerkovskiy shared the happy news on Sunday with a fitting Father’s Day post on Instagram. Holding onto the newborn, whose face the proud dad blurred out, he wrote, “Happy Father’s Day to me! #MadeInPeta.

The post was met with plenty of comments from their “DWTS” family who congratulated the couple on the birth of their second son, with Sharna Burgess writing, “How perfect ♥️♥️,” and Emma Slater commenting, “OMG YESSSSSS!!!!!!!!! On Father’s Day!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Murgatroyd has yet to share the news on her social media accounts, but did share photos and videos leading up to the birth on her Instagram Stories, documenting her labor and time in the hospital as the couple prepared to welcome baby number two.

The little one’s arrival comes six years after the birth of their first child, son Shai, in January 2017 and their marriage later that year. The couple broke the news they were expecting again in January.

“It brings me immense joy to finally announce that @maksimc and I are expecting our Chmerkovskiy #2,” Murgatroyd captioned her announcement on Instagram. “After 2 years of constant struggle and heartache, 3 miscarriages and a failed embryo transfer…we have a healthy bun in the oven :)) It was a shock to all of us and we found out right before I was going in for my second round of IVF.”

Continued the ballroom dancer, “I want to thank ALL OF YOU who’ve been on this fertility journey with me from the beginning. It feels like I’m sharing this news with my extended family. Thank you for sharing your stories and tips to get me through my IVF cycle and thank you for the plethora of encouraging comments and DMs …I read them all. This news has brought extraordinary bliss to our family and we have so much to be grateful for.”

As for how Shai learned he was going to become a big brother, the youngster actually figured it out on his own. “We actually told [Shai] in our bathroom,” Murgatroyd told ET. “He was looking at my stomach. He’s like, ‘Mommy, you’ve got a baby in there’… I was like, ‘We do actually’… He was so excited and just jumping around.”

After suffering their previous losses, Chmerkovskiy did want his wife to take it easy when she returned to the dance floor for season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars” last fall. By that point, the couple not only struggled with fertility and a setback in their IVF journey, but also the stress of Chmerkovskiy being in Ukraine during Russia’s invasion. In December 2022, Murgatroyd’s father, Derek, died.

“I was just saying, ‘Babe, you need to chill, you need to relax, you need to have a couple of months without either a war beginning or your father passing away.’ I mean, we’ve had five years of peaks and valleys if you can imagine,” Chmerkovskiy told ET. “Everything is great, but we are again, if you ask me how happy we are by this child and about this — ecstatic— but we’re also extremely careful because we did it four times before where we were also ecstatic, and it didn’t work.”

As Chmerkovskiy put it, “IVF didn’t work, she got dancing and forgot about it for a second and four weeks later, we were pregnant. She didn’t even know.”

ET recently spoke to Chmerkovskiy about expecting baby no. 2. Interestingly enough, the age gap between his two sons is six years — the same age gap between him and his brother, fellow “DWTS” star Val Chmerkovskiy.

“I think as long as [Peta and I are] man and man it’s good, then after that zone defense is way less complicated, you know, three to two is gonna be tough but we’re ready for two, you know, one and one, but again six years difference, he told ET. “I remember experiencing it where [Val] was also my responsibility sometimes, you know, and people do say you don’t raise two kids when there’s a difference like, that you kind of start passing on and I’m excited to see my son become what my life has always been [a big brother] … Exactly six years apart, they’ll be the same.”

