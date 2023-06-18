Jessica Biel is celebrating husband Justin Timberlake on Father’s Day 2023.

The “Candy” star took to Instagram to share a sweet post in honour of the “Cry Me A River” singer.

READ MORE: ‘Trolls Band Together’ Trailer: Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick Reunite

“Major love to all the Daddy’s out there today!” wrote Biel in her caption. “And to one, very near and dear to us, who loves us for who we are no matter how many times we interrupt the sports, the sleep, the silence or the sanity. We love you and your tender heart more than we can say. Happy Father’s Day, baby!”

The post featured snapshots of Biel and Timberlake’s sons Silas, 8, and Phineas, 2, as they watched TV, played on the beach and snuggled up to dad.

In comments beneath the post, Timberlake replied, “My greatest gifts!!! 😍😍😍”

READ MORE: Timbaland On New Justin Timberlake Album: ‘It’s Done And It’s Coming’

Meanwhile ,Timberlake paid tribute to both his father and stepfather in his own post.

“When I became a dad, I realized what an important role these two incredible humans have played in my life,” he wrote. “I’m so very grateful to have not ONE but TWO dads to learn from and lean on. I love you both so much!! Happy Father’s Day to all the Dads, Daddies, and Papas out there!!!”