Jennifer Lopez turned up the heat on Father’s Day 2023.

The “Hustlers” star took to social media on Sunday to pay tribute to husband Ben Affleck by posting a shirtless photo of the “Air” actor.

Daddy Appreciation Post ✨ Happy Father’s Day Papa And Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing Papas out there!! We love you and appreciate you more than you will ever know 🤍 pic.twitter.com/XOeAdyhgWv — jlo (@JLo) June 19, 2023

“Daddy Appreciation Post,” she Tweeted. “Happy Father’s Day Papa And Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing Papas out there!! We love you and appreciate you more than you will ever know.”

Lopez is mother to her 14-year-old twins Emme and Max with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck is father to his three children with ex Jennifer Garner, Violet Anne, 17, Seraphina Rose, 13, and Samuel, 10.

During a recent appearance on “Today”, the Grammy winner had nothing but praise for Affleck’s abilities as a father.

“Well, he’s a wonderful, wonderful father. And a father figure to [Max and Emme] as well, because he has his own three beautiful children, and then there’s us,” she gushed to Hoda Kotb,

“He’s fantastic. He really steps up to the challenge of what that is and what that means,” she continued. “And they love him. They love him. And they appreciate him, and so do I.”