Bebe Rexha fell to the floor after being hit in the face with a cellphone during her gig in New York City on Sunday night.

The singer was performing at The Rooftop at Pier 17 as part of her “Best F*n Night Of My Life” tour when a gig-goer hurled the phone at Rexha.

The phone hit her in the face before she fell to her knees in pain in clips shared online.

Absolutely great show ruined by a fan throwing their phone at @BebeRexha hopefully she is ok after that pic.twitter.com/4eBScgurv5 — Alex Chavez (@captiv_8_) June 19, 2023

People ran to help from the side of the stage, before she saw medics.

According to Pop Crave, Rexha was taken to hospital after the incident and had to get stitches.

Bebe Rexha was taken to a hospital after being struck in the head by fan’s phone at her show. Her mom confirmed the singer is getting stitches for the wound. pic.twitter.com/fvi3oFty4w — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 19, 2023

READ MORE: Bebe Rexha Talks PCOS Diagnosis And ‘Tough’ Response To Her Changing Body: ‘I Jumped Like 30 Pounds So Quickly’

They added that the man who threw the phone had been arrested.

The man who threw the phone at Bebe Rexha was arrested. 🎥: @Tomas_Mier pic.twitter.com/fJHExvDuHa — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 19, 2023

READ MORE: Bebe Rexha Can’t Believe She Got To Collaborate With ‘Bad B***h’ Dolly Parton: ‘An Icon… It’s A Dream Come True’

The singer could be seen walking off stage clutching her face in other videos posted on social media.

This is Bebe Rexha being rushed out of the concert venue here in NYC after someone threw a fucking phone and hit her face as she was leaving the stage. We were all having a hell of a good time and so was Bebe, we were all having a blast, I mean who would even do that??? We hope… pic.twitter.com/QQk2DanPdu — Ross (@RossBernaud) June 19, 2023

Before the incident, Rexha had invited a fan on stage to sing “I’m Gonna Show You Crazy”.

Bebe Rexha invited a fan to sing “ I’m Gonna Show You Crazy” with her on stage. 🥰#BestFunNightOfMyLifeTour #BebeRexha pic.twitter.com/sFpih8xPfn — Bebe Rexha Tour 🎤 (@rexhatour) June 19, 2023

The musician has been receiving a lot of love online since the phone throwing incident. See some of the response below.

Saw what happened to Bebe rexha and I’m disgusted like that was so unnecessary! These people get on stage to entertain us they are human DONT THROW THINGS AT THEM! Also bought a ticket to see her next week so don’t pull that at my show — 💫 (@heyjaeee) June 19, 2023

Bebe Rexha being done wrong left and right while being one of the most genuine pop girls makes me so mad. https://t.co/w7nhU8PJDc — ‏۟ (@G0DNEYS) June 19, 2023

Sending love and healing to @BebeRexha today ❤️ .. I don't follow her music. However, NO ONE deserves what she endured ABSOLUTELY DISGUSTING! — The Blackout Starbucks Napkin 💥☕️🖤🧡💛❤️ (@Kimme_more13) June 19, 2023

Literally 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ she’s unproblematic, supports everyone, doesn’t create any drama, IS EXTREMELY TALENTED but y’all keep disrespecting her 🤦🏽‍♂️ disgusting asf @BebeRexha WE LOVE YOU ❤️ https://t.co/zK04lol0f6 — Rui 🍀 🪩 (@ruifaria_14) June 19, 2023