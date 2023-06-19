Bebe Rexha fell to the floor after being hit in the face with a cellphone during her gig in New York City on Sunday night.

The singer was performing at The Rooftop at Pier 17 as part of her “Best F*n Night Of My Life” tour when a gig-goer hurled the phone at Rexha.

The phone hit her in the face before she fell to her knees in pain in clips shared online.

People ran to help from the side of the stage, before she saw medics.

According to Pop Crave, Rexha was taken to hospital after the incident and had to get stitches.

They added that the man who threw the phone had been arrested.

The singer could be seen walking off stage clutching her face in other videos posted on social media.

Before the incident, Rexha had invited a fan on stage to sing “I’m Gonna Show You Crazy”.

The musician has been receiving a lot of love online since the phone throwing incident. See some of the response below.