Elliot Page isn’t done pushing for change.

This week, the Canadian actor stopped by Lauren Larvene’s show on BBC Radio 6 to talk about his new memoir, Pageboy, and the state of the industry post-MeToo.

“The industry has to go much further. There’s been some change and more conversation, there’s more representation but there’s so much further to go,” he said.

Talking about his own creative output, Page says coming out publicly as transgender has been a huge deal.

“I feel like I’ve reclaimed that creative life of my own and I can be creative in a way I couldn’t before because my brain was occupied and devoured by an unhealthy thing – by shame and dysphoria and my discomfort,” he explained. “How that manifested blocked a lot of that and now I’m feeling the most embodied and confident and present and its led to so much creative force and excitement.”

Part of that creative force has included the decision to sit down and write a memoir about his experiences, and Page talked about what led to him writing the book.

“There was a couple of factors — first of all it was the first time in my life I could sit down to do such a thing to feel comfortable in my self and my body,” the actor said.

“I had space in my brain that used to be occupied by not so lovely things so the feeling to write was so exhilarating and in this timed what trans people are dealing with so many attacks and the anti trans rhetoric and lies about our lives,” Page continued.

“It felt like a good opportunity to use my platform to share my story as people sharing their stories has helped me so much so if it helps anyone and allows people to be seen then that means the world to me,” he added.