Sarah Jessica Parker has broken her silence on Kim Cattrall’s “And Just Like That…” cameo.

Parker and Cattrall’s feud has been hitting headlines for years now, but Parker had nothing but nice things to say about Cattrall returning for the “Sex and the City” spinoff’s second season.

She told the Daily Mail: “We’ve been really thoughtful about the ways in which we’ve, you know, approached characters that hadn’t been around, the ways we have invited actors back and it’s been, you know, really fun and exciting and certainly nostalgic, but I think more than that, it’s been a lot of joy.”

Cattrall plays Samantha Jones in the hit series, while Parker stars as Carrie Bradshaw alongside Kristin Davis’ Charlotte York and Cynthia Nixon’s Miranda Hobbes.

Davis said of Samantha’s return not necessarily bringing “closure,” “I think that sometimes you really do have friends in life who are very different from you. And I think that’s great. Right?

“And I think that’s what was was great about the four of us, because obviously, Charlotte had a really different perspective than Samantha, and Carrie and Miranda at times.

“All of us represented different points of view at different times, and sometimes argued, you know, and sometimes didn’t just like friends do.

“I don’t know that there’s a closure or resolution necessarily, those are like, kind of big things that I don’t know that we were going for.

“We just thought that, you know, it would be fun for the fans to have a little bit of Samantha because we know that they miss her and she’s a great character,” she shared.

Davis went on, “I don’t know that we’re even trying for closure at this point, or resolution. I think we just thought you know, here is, you know, our character who’s been gone. And we know people miss her and Carrie misses her…

“And wouldn’t this be great to have a little bit of her, you know, that’s what we wanted. And then I think maybe hopes have been lifted, possibly higher than that. And that was not our intention. So I hope people aren’t disappointed.”

The comments came after Evan Handler — who plays Harry Goldenblatt in the show — told People that Cattrall’s cameo was apparently “shot in the garage somewhere with no contact with anybody, so the only place I have to welcome her is into my living room when it airs on television.”