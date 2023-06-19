Michael Cera and Aubrey Plaza almost got married just so they could get divorced.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Cera revealed that he and his “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” co-star nearly tied the knot while driving through Las Vegas.

“We almost just spontaneously took a detour and got married,” he recalled.

As for what prompted the desire to get married?

“I think the idea was to then get a divorce right away, so we could call each other ‘my ex-husband’ and ‘my ex-wife’ at like 20,” Cera explained.

Cera and Plaza did date each other for about “a year and a half”, the “White Lotus” actress revealed during an appearance on the “RuPaul: What’s The Tee with Michelle Visage” podcast in a 2016.

In 2021, Cera welcomed his first child with longtime partner Nadine. Plaza married Jeff Naena the same year.

“I mean, she’s always been so committed to everything she does,” Cera said of Plaza. “It’s not surprising to me that she’s doing really well. The thing that’s surprising to me is how much she’s producing and putting together projects. It’s amazing. Ingrid Goes West? That was so great.”