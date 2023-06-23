It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.
New Music Friday – June 23rd, 2023
Kim Petras – “King Of Hearts”, Feed The Beast (ALBUM)
Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice – “Barbie World (With Aqua)
Kelly Clarkson – “Skip This Part”, plus Chemistry (ALBUM)
Demi Lovato – “Swine”
Carly Rae Jepsen – “Shy Boy”
Maisie Peters – “Run”, plus the good witch (ALBUM)
Valley – “Natural”, plus Lost In Translation (ALBUM)
Banx & Ranx feat. Zach Zoya – “The Birds”
Anitta – “Funk Rave”
Loud Luxury and Bebe Rexha – “If Only I”
Other noteworthy artists with releases this week include Train ft. Tenille Townes and Bryce Vine – “I Know“, Curtis Waters and TiaCorine – “PETTY”, Boslen – “Crazy”, Grace Potter – “Good Time”, Icona Pop – “Where Do We Go From Here”, NGHTMRE, Big Gigantic, Olivia Sebastianelli – “Back For More”
Keep On Your Radar:
Taylor Swift – Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) (Album)
Taylor’s Version of her beloved album, Speak Now is set for release on July 7th, 2023.
Rita Ora – You & I (Album)
Rita Ora’s third studio album, You & I is set for release on July 14th, 2023.
Lauren Spencer Smith – Mirror (ALBUM)
Lauren Spencer Smith’s highly anticipated debut studio album, Mirror is set for release on July 14, 2023.
Hozier – Unreal Unearth (ALBUM)
Hozier’s new album, Unreal Unearth is set to release on August 18, 2023.
Reneé Rapp – Snow Angel (Album)
Reneé Rapp’s brand new album, SNOW ANGEL is set for release on August 18, 2023.
Dolly Parton – Rockstar (ALBUM)
Country icon, Dolly Parton, is diving into rock n’ roll! Her brand new album, Rockstar is set for release on November 17, 2023.