On this New Music Friday Kim Petras, Nicki Minaj, Kelly Clarkson & more drop new music

It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.

New Music Friday – June 23rd, 2023

Kim Petras – “King Of Hearts”, Feed The Beast (ALBUM)

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice – “Barbie World (With Aqua)

Kelly Clarkson – “Skip This Part”, plus Chemistry (ALBUM)

Demi Lovato – “Swine”

Carly Rae Jepsen – “Shy Boy”

Maisie Peters – “Run”, plus the good witch (ALBUM)

Valley – “Natural”, plus Lost In Translation (ALBUM)

Banx & Ranx feat. Zach Zoya – “The Birds”

Anitta – “Funk Rave”

Loud Luxury and Bebe Rexha – “If Only I”

Other noteworthy artists with releases this week include Train ft. Tenille Townes and Bryce Vine – “I Know“, Curtis Waters and TiaCorine – “PETTY”, Boslen – “Crazy”, Grace Potter – “Good Time”, Icona Pop – “Where Do We Go From Here”, NGHTMRE, Big Gigantic, Olivia Sebastianelli – “Back For More”

Keep On Your Radar:

Taylor Swift – Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) (Album)

Taylor’s Version of her beloved album, Speak Now is set for release on July 7th, 2023.

Rita Ora – You & I (Album)

Rita Ora’s third studio album, You & I is set for release on July 14th, 2023.

Lauren Spencer Smith – Mirror (ALBUM)

Lauren Spencer Smith’s highly anticipated debut studio album, Mirror is set for release on July 14, 2023.

Hozier – Unreal Unearth (ALBUM)

Hozier’s new album, Unreal Unearth is set to release on August 18, 2023.

Reneé Rapp – Snow Angel (Album)

Reneé Rapp’s brand new album, SNOW ANGEL is set for release on August 18, 2023.

Dolly Parton – Rockstar (ALBUM)

Country icon, Dolly Parton, is diving into rock n’ roll! Her brand new album, Rockstar is set for release on November 17, 2023.