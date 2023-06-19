Click to share this via email

Rihanna has a lot of love for her boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

Rocky — whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers — took to Instagram on Sunday to share a sweet Father’s Day post.

The rapper posted cute videos and pics of their little family, with one shot showing him kissing Rihanna’s baby bump, while holding their 1-year-old son RZA.

In another video, the little one could be seen watching kids’ TV, with him also posting adorable shots of RZA in bed with his parents, among other images.

“EVERYDAY FATHERS DAY ❤️,” Rocky captioned the post.

RiRi — who is expecting their second baby — then commented, “The Mayers boys stole my whole heart! Happy Father’s Day nerd.”

Rihanna announced she and Rocky were expecting their second child during her Super Bowl performance back in February.

She told ET at the Met Gala last month that her pregnancy is “so different” this time around.

“It’s so different from the first one,” Rihanna shared. “No cravings. Tons of nausea. Everything’s different, but I’m enjoying it.”

She added, “I feel good. I feel energetic.”