Kris Jenner is breaking out the confetti for Kourtney Kardashian.

Celebration was in the air on Sunday as the Kardashian matriarch, 67, shared a dose of happiness for her eldest daughter’s pregnancy news with Blink-182 rocker Travis Barker.

“Congratulations you two!!!!!!! I love you so much!!!! 🤍@kourtneykardash @travisbarker,” wrote the famous momager on her Instagram Stories, with photos of Kardashian’s expanding baby bump.

@krisjenner/Instagram — Photo: @krisjenner/Instagram

The love didn’t stop there as Kardashian followed up by sharing her mom’s celebratory message to her Instagram Story with a string of red heart emojis.

Jenner follows in the footsteps of her two daughters, Kim and Khloé, who also sent waves of support for their older sister following the big news.

Kim, 42, voiced her excitement underneath a repost of the video of Kourtney and Barker confirming their pregnancy on social media, writing: “Congrats!! We’re having a Kravis baby!”

The fashion mogul also shared a sweet screencap of a scene from Blink-182’s “All The Small Things” music video that inspired Kourtney’s pregnancy announcement. The scene humorously features a crying fan waving a sign that reads: ‘Travis I’m pregnant.’

Khloé, 38, shared her adorable sentiment with the couple: “Congratulations, my cuties!!! My baby is having a baby!!!!!!!!”

Kourtney is no stranger to motherhood, as the reality TV superstar already watches over Reign, 8, Penelope, 10, and Mason, 13, with her ex Scott Disick. Barker shares son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.